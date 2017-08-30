"Believe in Yourself" Foundation's 10th annual golf tournament

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Coach Ray Barlow "Believe in Yourself" Foundation is hosting the 10th annual memorial golf tournament for Coach Ray Barlow who passed away from Prostate Cancer.

The golf tournament is being held at Red Wing Lake Golf Course on September 29th with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m..

The price of the tournament is $100 per person and includes golf, lunch, range balls, prizes, raffles, contests and and after golf dinner donated by Kempsville Outback Steakhouse.

The Coach Ray Barlow "Believe in Yourself" Foundation has donated $100,000 to EVMS for Prostate Cancer research and scholarships for Kempsville High School Seniors who play on the baseball team and headed to college.

In February of 2008, two months after Barlow passed away, a group of close family and friends organized the foundation to honor the his memory.

