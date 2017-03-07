BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center to visit Elizabeth City

Nurse Assisting Patient Undergoing Mammogram (Photo: monkeybusinessimages)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- A mobile mammography center will be visiting the city next month.

The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center is a 39-foot long screening center on wheels. The center will make various stops across North Carolina starting Tuesday, April 4.

Women who are eligible must be over 40-years-old with no breast concerns, have not had a mammogram in the last year, and have a primary care physician.

Appointments must be schedules by calling (855) 655-BMMC (2332).

BelkGives will be making the following stops:

Southgate Mall in Elizabeth City Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Triangle East Center in Zebulon Thursday, April 6, 2017, 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Palladium Shopping Center, High Point Saturday, April 8, 2017, 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.



Women who receive mammograms will then receive complimentary bra fittings at the local area Belk store.

All screens are performed by Charlotte Radiology's licensed, female memmography-certified technologists. As well as a board-certified radiologist, who specialized in breast imaging will interpret the mammogram.

Results will be confidential and will later be sent to the patient and her primary care physician.

For more information, call (855) 655-BMMC (2662) or visit the Belk website.

