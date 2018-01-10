Berger: Don't expect further action soon on GenX

dirty water from pipe polluting (Photo: nanthm, nanthm)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Don't expect the North Carolina Senate to soon go along with legislation approved by the House designed to study further unregulated chemicals in drinking water and give state officials more funds for water testing and permitting.



Senate leader Phil Berger said Wednesday night his chamber likely will wait until the next scheduled session in May to act further. The General Assembly already approved laws related to GenX in August and October. Berger says legislators are awaiting more data about the amount of GenX in the Cape Fear River.



Berger says the House bill "does nothing to prevent GenX from going into the water supply" and forces taxpayers to pay for expenses rather than the Chemours Co., which operates the Bladen County plant that discharged GenX.



The legislature reconvened Wednesday. Lawmakers will hold perfunctory floor sessions into next week but no votes are scheduled.



