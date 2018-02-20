Bicyclist seriously injured after Norfolk crash

Blurry cyclist silhouette and shadow (Photo: AlexLinch)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A bicyclist was seriously injured after a crash Tuesday night.

According to police, a vehicle and bicyclist were involved in an accident around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of East 26th Street and Villa Circle.

A man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

Charges are pending based on the conclusion of the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.

