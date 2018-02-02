Bill would help military spouses with employment challenges

Vice President nominee Tim Kaine delivers remarks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 27, 2016 in Philadelphia. (Photo: Alex Wong, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC)-- Being a military spouse isn't easy, especially when it comes to a finding and keeping job.

The Rand Corporation, in a 2015 study found among female military spouses age 26 to 30, an unemployment rate of 26 percent.

"I've had ten jobs, so that has made that process very difficult for me to continue with sort of a traditional career and it causes financial stress as well," said Marine Corps wife Lakesha Cole.

Military spouse T.T. Robinson agreed.

"When we moved to Guam I was so excited," she said. "And then I could not for the life of me find a job. I must've sent out 57 resumes before I got an interview."

Erin Ward was a military wife for 24 years.

"When it comes to employment, that's where I think I kind of got the short end of the stick," she said.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine's "Military Spouse Employment Act" seeks to boost employment opportunities, improve continuing education and training, increase access to child care, and provide enhanced career counseling and transition assistance.

"It's really, really difficult to get a job and get transferred somewhere else and then have to start all over again," he said. "And what you heard from these military spouses is, this starting over phenomenon is really tough."

Kaine said, despite the divisiveness in Washington, this is the kind of bipartisan bill lawmakers from both sides can get behind. He hopes to attach it to the National Defense Authorization Act.

