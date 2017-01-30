Bills could allow people to walk around with alcohol in some areas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Some General Assembly bills could bring change to entertainment areas such as Virginia Beach Town Center.

Two bills proposed in Richmond could let customers wander around what lawmakers are calling "commercial lifestyle centers", or mixed-use commercial developments with open containers of alcohol.

However, the bills are very specific about a few things. These mixed-use developments must be covering a minimum of 25 acres and have at least 100,000 square feet of retail space which includes dining, retail, entertainment, and hotels.

Alcohol must also be in paper, plastic, or some sort of disposable container. Only drinks purchased from shops on-site can be consumed in the areas.

Senator Bill DeSteph from the 8th district introduced the senate bill.

It is now moving to a subcommittee hearing Tuesday.

Read Senate Bill 1391 here and House Bill 1987 here.

