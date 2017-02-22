Bindi Irwin posts tribute to late father Steve on his birthday

SAN FRANCISCO - JUNE 26: ***EXCLUSIVE*** "The Crocodile Hunter", Steve Irwin, poses with a three foot long alligator at the San Francisco Zoo on June 26, 2002 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

(ABC NEWS) -- Steve Irwin would have been 55 today.

The late "Crocodile Hunter" star died in 2006 when he was struck by a stingray while Irwin was shooting a documentary. He was 44 at the time and his daughter Bindi was just 8.

The now 18-year-old took to Instagram to post a tribute to her beloved dad, writing, "Always in our hearts." The caption is coupled with a photo of her smiling father spending time with a bird.

Always in our hearts.

Bindi has followed in her father's footsteps, working at the Australia Zoo in her home country. She also won "Dancing With the Stars" in season 21, paying tribute to her father on numerous times during the show.

Last year, she also posted another tribute to her dad on the 10th anniversary of his passing.

"You'll be my hero for my entire existence. I love you more than words can describe," she wrote.

"You'll be my hero for my entire existence. I love you more than words can describe,"

She later celebrated him at her zoo this past November.

Celebrating Dad's life and legacy with Steve Irwin Day this November 15th @australiazoo 🐊 Encouraging everyone to wear a touch of khaki on this amazing day to remember all that Dad did for our world, inspiring us all to love wildlife and wild places. Thank you.

