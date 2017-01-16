Bishop Eddie Long dies of 'Aggressive cancer'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Barricade suspect surrenders peacefully
-
Newport News man shot dead in home
-
Hamilton says he was assaulted in prison
-
Former NSU worker files discrimination suit
-
Juvenile in the hospital after shooting
-
Man in the hospital after shooting
-
Man shot at Virginia Beach house party
-
Man shot at Virginia Beach house party
-
Big-screen TV theft caught on camera
More Stories
-
Martin Luther King's legacy to be honored at march…Jan 16, 2017, 6:14 a.m.
-
Unsettled Pattern PersistsFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.
-
Man dies after being thrown from car in Suffolk crashJan 15, 2017, 2:21 p.m.