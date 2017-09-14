Blue Angels return to headline Oceana Air Show

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- They're back. the Navy's elite precision flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are back to headline the annual Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show.

They've been doing their aerobatics since 1946, flying for an estimated 11 million spectators per year.

The team's current "boss" is Captain Ryan Barnacchi.

"We hope we can inspire people to go do something great with their lives, whether it's flying or in the miliary or whatever it is, go chase that dream," he said.

Blue Angels aircraft maintainer AT! Ulises Maldonado agreed. "The best part is going out, talking to kids when we go to different states and showcasing the pride of the United States Navy and Maine Corps," he said.

The air show dates back to 1955. Organizers plan for seemingly every eventuality. In August, the base even staged a mass casualty drill on what first responders would do if an assailant released a toxic chemical agent into the air, during the show.

"You need to be ready for the threats no one thought of because that's the sort of asymmetric threat we face nowadays so we need to be ready for virtually anything," said Oceana Air Show Director Corky Erie.

100,000 or more spectators are expected both Saturday and Sunday. It is, as always, free and open to the public. Gates open at 8 a.m. The Blue Angels begin flying at 3 p.m.

