Body found in Elizabeth River identified as missing veteran

Brock Cockrum (Photo: Missing Pieces Network)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The search for a missing veteran ended sadly after his body was found in the Elizabeth River, near Stapleton St., Tuesday.

25-year-old Broque Cockrum had been missing for almost a month.

Cockrum lives in Massachusetts, but was in Norfolk visiting family when he vanished.

A woman, whom Cockrum met in person after connecting online, told the veteran's family that she had met up with Cockrum the night of December 14, 2016, but that he became visibly upset and left behind his phone and some clothing.

According to Cockrum's family, the veteran suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and was also bipolar.

Around 4 p.m., Tuesday, a body was pulled from the Elizabeth River. Two days later, officials confirmed the identity of that body as Cockrum.

The cause of death is still unknown at this time.

