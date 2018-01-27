Body found in pond believed to be missing NC 4-year-old, authorities say

Raul Gonzalez / Photo: NC Department of Public Safety

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. -- Investigators believe the body of missing 4-year-old Raul Gonzalez Johnson was found in a pond in Laurinburg, N.C.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said Saturday evening that the death is believed to be accidental.

"This is the outcome that everyone feared," Kersey said.

Kersey said Johnson's family has been notified of reports of a body being found.

"The family of Raul needs out prayer and support," Kersey said.

The boy's grandfather was reportedly watching him Wednesday when he lost track of the child and called the police. Johnson's mother was at work when she got the phone call that her son had disappeared.

"I just couldn't believe it when he called me. I wished I would have stayed home yesterday. Just hoping he’s still out there," said Annie Johnson earlier in the week.

