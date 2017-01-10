Body found near Elizabeth River in Norfolk

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a body was found near the Elizabeth River, Tuesday.

The body was found in the river near the 300 block of Stapleton St.

Crews were called to the scene around 4 p.m.

Norfolk Police and Fire were called to the scene to recover the body.

The identity of the body has not yet been announced.

Officials consider this investigation an undetermined death at this time.