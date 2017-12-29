Body recovered near Waterside District

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police confirms a body was found in the water near Waterside District Friday night.

Someone called emergency communications around 7:30 p.m. Police are on the scene of the 700 block of Waterside Drive.

A adult male was found and pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives say this is an undetermined death.

No further information has been released at this time.

