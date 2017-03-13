Bond hearing scheduled for alleged White House intruder

WASHINGTON (AP) — A California man charged with jumping the White House fence over the weekend is due back in court.

A bond hearing is scheduled Monday in federal court in Washington for 26-year-old Jonathan Tuan Tran of Milpitas.

He is charged with entering restricted grounds while carrying a dangerous weapon. He faces up to 10 years in prison. Court records allege Tran was carrying two cans of Mace when he was arrested.

According to a Secret Service affidavit, security video shows Tran climbing a fence late Friday night and making his way to the White House's South Portico entrance. According to the affidavit, Tran told the Secret Service he's a friend of President Trump and had an appointment.

Trump praised the Secret Service response and referred to Tran as a "troubled person."

