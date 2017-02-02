Boston Marathon bombing survivor to marry firefighter who saved her

People stop to photograph a Boston Strong banner haning at Rowes Wharf in 2016. (Photo: Bill Sikes, AP)

Nearly four years after the Boston Marathon bombing, survivor Roseann Sdoia and firefighter Mike Materia are engaged and set to wed in the fall, the New York Post reports.

Sdoia was a spectator near the marathon finish line when the bombs went off in April 2013. Materia rushed to her aid and stayed with her during the ride to the hospital. Sdoia had her leg amputated.

“I asked him if I was going to die. And he told me that I was going to be OK, that I only had a flesh wound,” Sdoia recalls of the ride.

“In the hospital, my mom tried to set me up with him,” Sdoia said. “She was like, ‘Oh, did you see that firefighter? He’s so cute.’ And I was like, ‘Mom, I just got blown up.’ ”

Sdoia and Materia went on their first date months later, and he proposed in December.

Former Red Sox star David Ortiz – who played a major role in the city's recovery – took notice and tweeted his congratulations to the couple on Wednesday.

