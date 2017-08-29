Boy dies after being hit by car in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A boy who was hit by a car Monday night died at the hospital.

Police said 9-year-old Bryan Perdomo-Henriques of the 3800 block of Peterson St. was riding a bicycle in the 3100 block of Sewells Point Rd. around 9:40 p.m. when a car struck him.

When police arrived, they found the Perdomo-Henriques lying in the street.

Officers said the driver of the car involved was traveling southbound when Perdomo-Henriques rode his bike onto the road and was hit. The driver stayed on scene.

Medics took Perdomo-Henriques Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died.

