Burglar breaks into Hampton elem. school, steals computers

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are working to track down the person(s) responsible for breaking into an elementary school overnight in Hampton and making off with several school computers.

We're told this took place overnight at John Tyler Elementary School in the first block of Salina St.

Investigators determined that the suspect(s) broke several windows to gain access to the building, then stole an undisclosed amount of computers from the school.

No employees or students were inside the school at the time of the burglary.

Hampton City Schools maintenance department is working to restore the building and classes resumed as normally as possible Wednesay morning.

The Hampton Police Division asks that anyone who many have any information about this crime call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

