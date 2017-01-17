Cab driver brutally attacked after passenger refuses to pay

The victim does not wish for his name to be released. (Photo: Provided by the victim)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - On New Year’s Eve, A Norfolk cab driver was brutally attacked by a man who refused to pay his fare.

Virginia Beach Police arrested 23-year old Tony Ray Harrison Jr, and he’s being charged with Malicious wounding.



Tuesday morning 13News Now caught up with the cab driver at the Virginia Beach Courthouse where he attended Harrison’s bond hearing. The cab driver and victim did not want his identity to be revealed.



The assault happened in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant in the 400 block of Birdneck Rd. in Virginia Beach. Police located Harrison a short distance away from the scene.



The victim said he was flagged down for a ride to the Virginia Beach oceanfront by Harrison at the corner of Tidewater Dr. and Norview Ave in Norfolk.



“He kept trying to get me to take exits with nowhere near the Oceanfront and finally he had me take an exit and had me get back on the highway. I got really nervous about that time because he was starting to act real weird,” said victim.



That’s when the victim said he made the choice to pull into the McDonald’s parking and end the cab ride.



“I told him what his fare was and he said he wasn't going to pay for it. I turned around to collect the money when I did he caught me right in the eye. When I got out (the cab) he hit me a few times in the other eye. My eyes swelled up I was bleeding. We wrestled for a little bit but finally I just couldn't see, I had to let him go, said victim.”

The victim said because of his injuries he was forced out of work for weeks. His temporary unemployment put a strain on his family. His wife set up a GoFundMe Account in hopes of getting them some help.



The victim said he hopes by telling his story that he can help someone else.



“Go with your gut. If something doesn't feel right don't do it. As a cab driver, an Uber driver or LYFT driver you have the right to refuse a passenger, said victim.

