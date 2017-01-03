Calif. law requires rear-facing car seats for kids under 2

A child sits in a rear-facing car seat. (Photo: KING)

A new law in 2017 says parents in California have to keep their babies rear-facing until 2 years old.

So, we wondered-- what are the car seat laws in Missouri and Illinois?

Missouri law requires all children less than 1 year old or less than 20 pounds to be rear-facing. After that, children are required to be secured in an approved child safety seat until the age of 4.

In Missouri, children under 40 pounds should ride in a safety seat with a full harness. After they reach 40 pounds, they can be moved to a booster seat. It's recommended children stay in a booster until they reach age 8, 80 pounds, or 4-feet-9-inches.

In Illinois, there is no law requiring children to be rear-facing. The state's Child Passenger Protection Act states children under the age of 8 must be secured in a child safety seat, but if the vehicle is equipped with lap belts only in the back seat, a child wearing more than 40 pounds may be transported in the back seat wearing a lap belt only.

In 2011, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended parents to keep their toddlers in rear-facing car seats until they are 2 years old, or until they reach the maximum height and weight for their seat.