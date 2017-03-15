California mom abandons 2-year-old at grocery store

Riverside police are looking for a mother who allegedly abandoned her child at Food 4 Less. (Photo: Riverside Police)

CALIFORNIA - Riverside police are asking for the public's help in finding a mother who allegedly abandoned her 2-year-old at a grocery store Sunday.

Surveillance video shows the woman walk into the Food 4 Less, located on Van Buren Boulevard in Riverside, with her daughter by her side. At one point, the toddler wandered off and police say the mother never looked for her child, instead, she continued shopping. A Good Samaritan even brought the 2-year-old to the mother, and she reportedly responded, "Oh just leave her." After paying for her groceries, the mother left without her child.

Police said it appears the child was intentionally left at the Food 4 Less. As of Monday, the child has not been reported missing and has since been placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The child identified the woman as "mommy" when shown a picture.

Police describe the woman as 20 to 30 years old with dark hair, her race is unknown. It appears she may have portions of her right arm covered in tattoos.

