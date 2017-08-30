Call about man banging on doors ends in death investigation

(Photo: Thinkstock)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man has died days after police found him banging on doors. They are now investigating his death.

Police received reports of a man banging on the doors of several homes in the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived they found a man suffering from a possible medical emergency, including a head injury.

Officers were forced to restrain the man in order to take him to get treatment and a minor struggle ensued.

Officers took him to a local area hospital where he passed away Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of death is under investigation.

