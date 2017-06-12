Candidates make Hampton Roads stops just before primaries

Kerry Hinton, 43, of Lakewood, Colorado fills out her ballot at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on November 8, 2016 in Golden, Colorado. (Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- There is much at stake in Virginia's primaries Tuesday, but voter participation is expected to be light.

There are 31 races across the state, including governor and lieutenant governor. Two of the candidates visited Hampton Roads Monday.

In the Berkley section of Norfolk, Democratic candidate for Governor Ralph Northam stopped by a canvass kickoff with supporters.

Despite recent polling that has show the lieutenant governor losing to former Congressman Tom Perriello, Northam said he's confident.

"We feel good but it's all about who turns out tomorrow and who they vote for, so, a lot of field work going on, knocking on doors, working phone calls, encouraging everybody to exercise their right and go vote tomorrow," he said."

Meanwhile, there was lunch-time rally at the Wing King on Sam's Circle for Republican candidate for Governor and former Virginia Trump campaign chairman Corey Stewart.

Stewart faces Ed Gillespie and Frank Wagner.

He said he's feeling a surge, following a "Change Research" poll Sunday showing the outsider Stewart, for the first time, ahead.

"We're beating Ed Gillespie," he said. "We're easily beating Frank Wagner. We think we're going to actually go ahead and win this thing tomorrow."

Christopher Newport University political analyst Rachel Bitecofer is forecasting a six percent voter turnout.

"It's unfortunate that the broader public doesn't recognize the stakes involved in these elections, but it doesn't mean it's not high stakes," she said.

As for who will win, Bitecofer, said: ""I suppose if I had to be a guessing person, I would probably put my money for sure on Gillespie, and probably give Norhtam an edge because when you're counting on young people, especially millenials, to show up and vote when they don't normally show up and vote, at the heart of summer when the beach is calling, it's possible, but I think Northam has a little bit of an edge."."

