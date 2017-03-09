Candlelight vigil to be held for 21 dogs found dead in Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A candlelight vigil will be held for almost two dozen dogs that were found dead inside a home, Tuesday.
The dogs were discovered during a welfare check. One live dog was also found inside the home at 233 Pochin Place.
Blue Angels Pitbull Advocacy & Rescue Resource will be hosting the vigil on Saturday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m.
The vigil will honor each dog that lost it's life, each dog will be given a name so that they may be remembered.
Attendees are asked to bring lanterns and small flashlights. Signs are welcome as well.
Blue Angels will also be putting together a care package for Lucky, the one dog that was found alive inside the home.
For more information on the candlelight vigil, call (757) 849-3196, or visit their Facebook page.
