Can't afford a prom dress? Local organization holds prom dress sale

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Still looking for the perfect prom dress?

Fairy God Mother of Virginia sponsored a prom dress sale for high school juniors and seniors in financial hardship to find their perfect dress without breaking the bank.

All dresses are $10, and shoes and accessories are $2. All shoppers must present a current, valid school ID.

The event will be at Norfolk State University's student center. The event is on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

Fairy God Mother of Virginia is an organization that helps provide a special prom experience for qualified high school girls who are in a tight financial situation. It makes going to dances more affordable by providing girls with gowns, shoes, and accessories at a very affordable price.

