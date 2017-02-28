Car bursts into flames near Town Center

(Photo: 13News Now Viewer John Carila)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A car caught fire near Town Center, Tuesday afternoon.

According to dispatch, officials became aware of the fire, at the intersection of Virginia Beach Blvd. and Independence, at 4:15 p.m.

After crews arrived on scene they found one car with flames coming from under the hood. They were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

No one was injured in the fire.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

