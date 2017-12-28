Car crashes into Chesapeake church; one person hurt

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A person is hurt after a car crashed into a Chesapeake church Thursday night.
According to dispatch, a car went off Godwin Avenue around 7 p.m. just before it plowed into a building.
No other vehicles were involved, and at this point it is unclear what caused the accident.
The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No further information has been released at this time. Stick with 13News Now for updates on this developing story.
