Car crashes into Chesapeake church; one person hurt

Car crashes into building in Chesapeake on the 1100 block of Godwin Avenue on December 28, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A person is hurt after a car crashed into a Chesapeake church Thursday night.

According to dispatch, a car went off Godwin Avenue around 7 p.m. just before it plowed into a building.

No other vehicles were involved, and at this point it is unclear what caused the accident.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

