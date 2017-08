(Photo: 13News Now Viewer Jessie Beard)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a car crashed into a convenience store Wednesday evening.

According to dispatch, the car crashed into a 7-Eleven in the 1800 block of East Ocean View just before 6:15 p.m.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Police have not released the cause of the crash.

