Car flips over during crash in Newport News, driver taken to hospital

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a car flipped over during a crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Thimble Shoals Blvd. and Jefferson Ave. just before 3:30 p.m.

According to police, two vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the flipped vehicle had to be extricated and taken to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All northbound traffic was blocked while the vehicles were towed from the accident site.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

