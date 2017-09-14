WVEC
Car flips over during crash in Newport News, driver taken to hospital

Alanea Cremen, WVEC 4:17 PM. EDT September 14, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a car flipped over during a crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Thimble Shoals Blvd. and Jefferson Ave. just before 3:30 p.m. 

According to police, two vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the flipped vehicle had to be extricated and taken to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

All northbound traffic was blocked while the vehicles were towed from the accident site. 

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. 

