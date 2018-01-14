Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office

Tire marks on asphalt (Photo: pinnygirl)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say two people escaped serious injuries when the car they were in went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a dental office in Southern California.



The Orange County Fire Authority says the Nissan Altima hit a center divider early Sunday, soared into the air and plowed into the top floor of the two-story structure in Santa Ana.



Photos show the sedan's front half wedged inside the building while the back half hangs about 10 feet above a sidewalk.



Officials say a small fire injured one person who managed to get out of the car unassisted. Authorities had to rescue the second person.



Crews will use a crane to remove the car from the building.



Investigators will try to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.



© 2018 Associated Press