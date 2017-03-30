Car stolen from church parking lot during memorial service

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a car theft that happened during a memorial service at a neighborhood church.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m., according to Portsmouth police.

Joseph Fleming, pastor of Third Baptist Church, was shocked by the crime.

“I just think it was highly disrespectful,” said Fleming. “People were upset that it happened, that it was a memorial and the fact that it was on church property.”

Church workers report that they saw about three people rummaging through cars during the service and trying to open car doors.

“They were bold enough to do it in broad daylight in so many cars not knowing who was going to be walking in and out,” Fleming said.

The victim told 13News Now she drove a 2011 Toyota Camry. The mother lives miles away in Suffolk and is now using a rental car.

There are no suspects in the case, police said.

Fleming said his sermon at the memorial service was about love. He said hopes to spread that message in the community.

“Love is what keeps us respecting the fact that stealing is not the answer, crime is not the answer, but love is the answer,” said Fleming.

© 2017 WVEC-TV