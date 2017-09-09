Carly Fiorina takes a pass on Senate race in Virginia

I think women all over this country heard very clearly what Mr. Trump said. (Photo: Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Former Republican presidential hopeful Carly Fiorina says she won't run for a U.S. Senate seat in Virginia next year.



Fiorina announced her decision in media outlets Friday, saying she was not ruling out a future run for office.



The former Hewlett-Packard chief executive ran unsuccessfully for president last year and lost a 2010 Senate bid in California.



Fiorina is one of several Republicans who have expressed interest in running against incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, who will be seeking a second term. They include former Gov. Jim Gilmore and conservative commentator Laura Ingraham.



Corey Stewart, a former state campaign chairman for President Donald Trump who narrowly lost the GOP primary for governor this year, is the only Republican to have announced a candidacy.

