Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' HBO documentary premiering Jan. 7

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are featured in HBO's documentary film 'Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.' (Photo: Fisher Family/ Archives/Courtesy of HBO)

Fans of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will get one more chance to see the mother-daughter duo together.

The stage and screen icons, who died unexpectedly within a day of each other this week, are the subjects of a new HBO documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. The film, which had been scheduled to premiere in March, but has been moved up to Jan. 7 (8 p.m. ET/PT), HBO announced Friday.

Described as "an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty," Bright Lights loosely chronicles their lives through interviews, photos, footage and vintage home movies. One such clip shows 15-year-old Fisher singing Bridge Over Troubled Water, written by Paul Simon, whom she briefly married more than a decade later.

Filmmakers Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens follow the two to fan events and Reynolds' Las Vegas cabaret show, and spend time with the family at their neighboring homes in Beverly Hills. It culminates in a moving scene, just as Reynolds is preparing to receive the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, which Fisher presented to her mom.

Reynolds' "physical frailty puts her attendance at the ceremony in doubt," The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney writes in his review. "The resulting anxiety of Fisher, who suffers from bipolar disorder, spirals into a manic episode, which is quite emotional to witness. 'You know what would be really good?' she muses wearily. 'To get to the end of my personality and just lie in the sun.' "

Fisher was introduced to Stevens, a filmmaker/actor, through her longtime friend, producer Charles Wessler. She brought him the idea of doing a documentary about her and her mom, in hopes of preserving Reynolds' storied Hollywood legacy for a younger generation.

"She’s never really been seen as she is," Fisher told The Playlist's Gregory Ellwood. "She’s very candid on stage, but it’s still a performance. ... I thought we were sort of a funny couple."

Most of the 95-minute film was shot early last year. It premiered at Cannes Film Festival in May and also played New York Film Festival in October, earning rave reviews (100% positive on aggregate site RottenTomatoes.com).

More than anything, Bright Lights showcases the sometimes tetchy, but ultimately nurturing bond the two shared, says HBO Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins, who worked with Fisher on her HBO special Wishful Drinking in 2010.

“It’s life with Carrie and Debbie," Nevins told Variety. "It's about both of them trying to stand upright, both having their frailties — age on the one hand and mental illness on the other. It’s a love story about a mother and daughter — they happen to be Carrie and Debbie.”