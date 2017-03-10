Casey Anthony not 'dumb' enough to have another child

Casey Anthony, the Florida woman at the center of a 2011 murder case involving her daughter, told the Associated Press she doesn't think she would be “dumb” enough to bring another child into the world.

Anthony, who spoke to the Associated Press in a series of interviews, said her notoriety could negatively affect any future children she has.

“If I am blessed enough to have another child — if I'd be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there'd be a potential that some jackass, their little snot-nose kid would then say something mean to my kid — I don't think I could live with that,” she said.

Anthony was accused of killing her daughter Caylee Anthony in June 2008. Caylee's body was found months later in the woods near the Anthony home, but authorities were unable to determine a cause of death. The prosecution team said Anthony dumped Caylee's body there and tried to resume her normal life.

The AP reported that the interview with Anthony was “revealing, bizarre and often contradictory, and … ultimately raised more questions than answers about the case.”

Anthony remains adamant that she is not sure what happened to her daughter.

“I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened,” Anthony told the AP.

