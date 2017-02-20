Cashier says God told her to help pay for family's groceries

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - One casual trip to Walmart turned into a huge surprise for one Midlands family of five, when their cashier gave them $100 dollars toward their groceries. The cashier says, she was led by faith.

Sharnique Dasant, a customer service manager at the Walmart on Garners Ferry Rd., says she had other plans for her Saturday night.

"I was supposed to go to my mom's fashion show," Dasant said, "I wasn't able to go because of work."

Dasant says when she got on a register, it did not have bags so she had to switch.

"After I moved to that register, that's when Ashley came into the line," Dasant said.

Dasant says Ashley Jordan, her husband, and young daughter had two full baskets of groceries.

"She started putting her stuff up, her baby was crying, she had her husband with her," Dasant remembered.

"As we're scanning and scanning, she got in front of me and it's like I saw a different face on her," Dasant said. "And I just had like a little man on my shoulder that was like, 'Give her a $100 dollars, give her $100 dollars.' And I was like, 'give her $100 dollars?' Like, I'm talking to myself like, 'Give her 100 dollars!'"

"So I was like, I said, 'Yeah, God told me to give you $100 dollars,'" Dasant said, "and she said 'What? What? What are you talking about?' So I said, 'He told me to give you $100 dollars.' So I went ahead and I slid my card. I went around the register and I slid it for her."

Dasant says as the Jordan family was leaving, Ashley asked for a picture with her. When Jordan posted the photo with a caption of how much the random act of kindness meant to her. The post now has over 15 thousand likes and over three thousand shares.

Dasant says she never expected the photo to go viral, she was just doing what she felt called to do.

