Celebrate Spring with a Sock Burning Party at Sail Nauticus

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Sail Nauticus would like to invite everyone to welcome Spring by joining in on their third annual "Sock Burning" party.

The celebration will be held on Saturday, March 18 from noon till 4 p.m.

New members who join in on the party will receive $50 off their member initiation fee.

The sock burning party comes from a ritual of burning one's winter socks when Spring arrives. The tradition began in Annapolis, Maryland in the 70's. It has been maintained by sailors ever since.

Food, music, and family activities will be enjoyed at the event.

Sail Nauticus also asks that you also bring a pair of new socks to donate to the homeless. Those donations will be given to the Union Mission.

Admission to the party will cost $5, children 12 and under get in for free.

If you would like to learn more please call (757) 823-4242, or visit the event site here.

