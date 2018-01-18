Celebration scheduled to honor historical state marker at I.C. Norcom High

(Photo: Google Earth)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- On January 26 at 10 a.m. the community will acknowledge the placement of a historical highway marker honoring Israel Charles Norcom, I.C. Norcom High School's namesake, and the school's rich heritage.

The event, hosted by the African American Historical Society of Portsmouth and supported by Portsmouth Public Schools, will be held in the school's auditorium.

Norcom was an African American educator and administrator who served Portsmouth schools for more than 30 years.

A school with Norcom's name first opened in 1920. Since then, the high school has been an integral part of the African American community in Portsmouth.

