Changes at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Raw Video: Tractor Trailer goes over Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
-
Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window
-
Tattooed sex offender captured
-
Food Lion shooting victim charged
-
ODU kidnaps Big Blue
-
USS Eisenhower returns to sea
-
Video: Suspects lose battle against glass
-
Are robotic vacuums worth it?
-
Another Airbnb nightmare for a Mpls. woman
-
Suspect calls 13News Now to tell his side
More Stories
-
Federal appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's…Feb. 9, 2017, 6:23 p.m.
-
NC man dies after tractor trailer goes off CBBTFeb. 9, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
-
Feds investigate former Norfolk Sheriff McCabe,…Feb. 9, 2017, 2:19 p.m.