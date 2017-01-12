Charges dropped against teen accused of school milk theft

(Photo: tracy tucker)

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) - Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Virginia teen who was accused of stealing a 65-cent carton of milk from the school lunch line.



The boy said he simply went back to pick up a milk he had forgotten to take when he went through the lunch line at Graham Park Middle School in Triangle back in May.



A school resource officer said he saw the boy cut in line and conceal the milk, and that he was combative when confronted.



The Washington Post reported that prosecutors dropped the charges Thursday when his case was called. Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul Ebert said he spoke to the boy's counselor and that he has exhibited an improved attitude.



The Associated Press doesn't typically identify juveniles charged with minor crimes.

