Charlottesville in Virginia names interim police chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - The city of Charlottesville has announced the appointment of an interim police chief, less than two weeks after the previous chief retired after a review found serious police and government failures in responding to violence at the "Unite the Right" rally that drew hundreds of white nationalists.



City Manager Maurice Jones announced Wednesday that retired Chesterfield County Police Chief Thierry Dupuis will become interim chief on Jan. 2.



Dupuis will succeed Al Thomas, who retired on Dec. 18. Thomas announced his retirement after the release of a report on the August rally.



The report, by a former federal prosecutor, was sharply critical of Thomas and other law enforcement officials.



Dupuis retired in September after 10 years as chief of the Chesterfield County police department and 40 years with the agency.

