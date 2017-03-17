WVEC
Close

Cheerios gives away 1.5 billion wildflower seeds to help save the bees!

Kirby Killough, KVUE , KVUE 5:37 PM. EDT March 17, 2017

Cheerios distributed 1.5 billion wildflower seeds in an effort to help save the bees.

According to their website, Cheerios pledged to send out 100 million wildflower seeds in partnership with Veseys Seeds as part of their #BringBacktheBees campaign. The response was so great, they ended up meeting the goal 10 times over.

"People need bees. And now bees need people," the website says.

The campaign asked that anyone who received the seeds planted them in a "bee-friendly" area.

You can read more about the #BringBacktheBees campaign on their website.

© 2017 KVUE-TV

WVEC

MISSING: Honey Nut Cheerios' 'BuzzBee'

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories