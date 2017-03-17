Cheerios gives away 1.5 billion wildflower seeds to help save the bees!

Honey bee flying to sunflower (Photo: kojihirano, kojihirano)

Cheerios distributed 1.5 billion wildflower seeds in an effort to help save the bees.

According to their website, Cheerios pledged to send out 100 million wildflower seeds in partnership with Veseys Seeds as part of their #BringBacktheBees campaign. The response was so great, they ended up meeting the goal 10 times over.

"People need bees. And now bees need people," the website says.

The campaign asked that anyone who received the seeds planted them in a "bee-friendly" area.

You can read more about the #BringBacktheBees campaign on their website.

