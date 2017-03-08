Chesapeake barber college owner sentenced to prison for $4.5M GI bill fraud

(Photo: KVUE)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- The owner of a barber college was sentenced to 63 months in jail, followed by three years of supervised release on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

45-year-old William E. Grobes, IV pleaded guilty to the charges in November of 2016.

According to court documents, Grobes was the owner of the College of Beauty and Barber Culture (CBBC).

The school was purportedly a barber and cosmetology school approved by the Department of Veterans Affairs. It was supposed to provide education and training to veterans.

Grobes told the VA that the CBBC was providing full-time schooling to hundreds of veterans. In actuality, the school was a sham.

Veterans who were enrolled at CBBC received few, if any, hours of instruction. There were no tests, exams, or exercises given.

Students simply signed in and our every day so that Grobes could report to the VA that they were attended classes.

In exchange for the students attending class, CBBC received money from the Post-9/11 GI Bill between October 2011 and September 2016.

Due to the false information the CBBC received over $4.5 million in Post-9/11 GI Bill tuition payments.

Grobes has agreed to forgeit his home, and six bank accounts which totaled over $1 million. Nearly $200,000 in cash was taken from his home. Grobes' wife, Katherine Grobes, was named a co-conspirator. She will be sentenced on Friday, March 10.

