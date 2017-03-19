Chesapeake Bay Foundation rallies against President Trump's Budget

Swimming advisories have been issued in the past for two Eastern Shore of Virginia beaches near Bloxom and at Kiptopeke State Park. They also serve as signs that the Chesapeake Bay cleanup's goals have not yet been met. (Photo: Delmarva Now)

(WVEC) -- The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is speaking out against President Donald Trump’s budget proposal that would cut funding for the Chesapeake Bay Program.

“We were completely shocked that there was zero money for Chesapeake Bay program funds,” said Chesapeake Bay Foundation Hampton Roads Director Christy Everett. “It was just unbelievable to us.”

President Trump’s budget proposal focuses on an increase to defense spending, immigration enforcement and addressing violent crime.

He wants to cut funding to the Environmental Protection Agency by 31 percent and end funding for the Chesapeake Bay Program.

Nine U.S. senators representing the Chesapeake Bay Watershed have blasted President Trump’s budget, urging appropriators to reject cuts in funding.

“In his joint address to Congress, President Trump stated that his Administration will work to ‘promote clean air and clean water,” said Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) “But today, just two weeks later, his budget proposes to eliminate the Chesapeake Bay Program. It is clear now what the President’s promises are worth.”

Since Hampton Roads is located at the bottom of the Chesapeake Bay, Everett says pollution from other states will flow directly into the region.

“It’s going to pollute our waters, it’s going to affect our fishery, both recreational and commercial fishery,” said Christy Everett. “It’s going to affect our tourism. It’s going to affect our property values. We have a huge economic engine based on our amazing waterways.”

Everett says she urges others to contact their local representative to ensure the program doesn’t lose funding.

