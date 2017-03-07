Chesapeake Fire Department called to large house fire

1100 block of Elder Ave. (Photo: Chesapeake Fire Dept.)

NORFOLK HIGHLANDS, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews are currently on scene of a house fire.

According to Captain Scott Saunders from the Chesapeake Fire Department the fire was at a two-story home in the 1100 block of Elder Ave.

Crews were called to the area just after 5 p.m. Officials were on scene in approximately 5 minutes.

There is no word on any injuries, or the cause of the fire at this time.

The fire was under control by 5:30 p.m.

1100 blk of Elder Avenue pic.twitter.com/Rt0qgmsvv7 — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) March 7, 2017

