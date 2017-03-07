Chesapeake Fire Department called to large house fire

NORFOLK HIGHLANDS, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews are currently on scene of a house fire.
According to Captain Scott Saunders from the Chesapeake Fire Department the fire was at a two-story home in the 1100 block of Elder Ave.
Crews were called to the area just after 5 p.m. Officials were on scene in approximately 5 minutes.
There is no word on any injuries, or the cause of the fire at this time.
The fire was under control by 5:30 p.m.
1100 blk of Elder Avenue pic.twitter.com/Rt0qgmsvv7— Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) March 7, 2017
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs