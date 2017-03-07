WVEC
Chesapeake Fire Department called to large house fire

Staff , WVEC 5:33 PM. EST March 07, 2017

NORFOLK HIGHLANDS, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews are currently on scene of a house fire.

According to Captain Scott Saunders from the Chesapeake Fire Department the fire was at a two-story home in the 1100 block of Elder Ave. 

Crews were called to the area just after 5 p.m. Officials were on scene in approximately 5 minutes. 

There is no word on any injuries, or the cause of the fire at this time. 

The fire was under control by 5:30 p.m. 

