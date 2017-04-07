Chesapeake fire displaces family of three

Fire truck (Photo: Associated Press)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A family of three has been displaced following a fire, Friday evening.

The fire happened in the 600 block of Clearfield Ave. just after 8:30 p.m.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

Crews worked quickly and brought the fire under control within 25 minutes.

The home suffered major damage to the back porch and attic. The whole house suffered from smoke damage.

No one was injured in the fire. The family have made arrangements to stay with others.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2017 WVEC-TV