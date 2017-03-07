Chesapeake man receives assistance dog from non-profit

Michael Osborne with his mother Jan and Keeper III. (Photo: Canine Companions for Independence)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Thanks to Canine Companions for Independence, Michael Osborne received his own assistance dog.

Canine Companions for Independence is a non-profit organization that helps provide trained assistance dogs for adults and children with disabilities.

Michael was given Keeper III.

Keeper III is a two-year-old yellow lab/golden retriever cross. Keeper has been trained to respond to move than 40 different advanced commands. She can also turn light switches on and off, open and close doors, and retrieve dropped objects. Her main job is to provide constant companionship for Michael.

Michael will take Keeper home after completing a Canine Companion's team training class. The class lasts two weeks and is help at the non-profit's Northeast Regional Center in New York.

"Keeper is a very special dog," said Michael. "And I hope to have many wonderful years with her."

