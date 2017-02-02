Chesapeake Police response to shots fired leads to vehicle pursuit

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police responded to two incidents, including a robbery and a shooting that lead to a vehicle pursuit, Thursday evening.

Officials were notified about possible shots being fired in the area of Parkside Dr. and Campostella Rd. just after 8:45 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they noticed a vehicle leaving the area, and they followed in pursiut. The driver of the vehicle was involved in an accident in the 3000 block of Indian River Rd.

The driver of that vehicle sustained minor injuries, the incident is currently under investigation.

Police were also called to the 3000 block of Trail Bend Dr. for a robbery.

Officers were called to the scene just after 9:30 p.m.

The victim, a man, was shot in the robbery, but his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The suspect in this robbery has been described at a black man, between 5'5" and 5'6". He was last seen wearing a skull cap, and a grey coat. This incident is currently under investigation.

If you have any information on either of these crimes, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

