Chesapeake School Board memebers to meet over possible rezoning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) – Tonight Chesapeake school board members are continuing the discussion on the idea of rezoning middle schools.



Hickory Middle School is more than 124 percent over capacity. Rezoning the school district would move students to other schools to help with overcrowding. School board members are currently looking at three different options that would affect students at Hickory, Greenbriar, Great Bridge, Deep Creek, and Hugo Owens middle schools.



Some parents support the idea because they’re concerned about the safety risks that come with overcrowding, but many are opposed to the potential change. At last week’s school board meeting, parents expressed they moved into the Hickory School District because of its good reputation.



Rosie Seaton’s niece is doing extremely well at Hickory Middle School and she doesn't want anything to interrupt that.



“She's in the choir there and her grades are very good. She’s very happy. She's pretty close to home and it really works for us, so I mean, me as a mom and retired teacher, I like where she is I wouldn't want her to move. And she’s a teenager. You know teenagers can get crazy when you start moving them around,” she said.

(© 2017 WVEC)