Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan named new HRRJ Interim Superintendent

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- A new interim superintendent for the Hampton Roads Regional Jail was voted in, Wednesday.

Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan will serve in the position effective immediately.

Sheriff O'Sullivan will take over the position from Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe.

Sheriff McCabe had previously held the position since September 12th. He had agreed to hold the position only until the 1st of the year.

"I have enjoyed my time assisting the Hampton Roads Regional Jail as they move forward and implement new procedures to better serve the inmates and staff," said Sheriff McCabe.

The two sheriff's will work together in order to assure a smooth transition.

The search for a permanent replacement is currently underway.