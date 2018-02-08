Chesapeake Walmart offers 'Scan & Go' checkout app

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A Walmart in Chesapeake allows customers to skip the checkout line with an app.

The Walmart Supercenter at 1521 Sam’s Circle is the first in the area to offer in-store 'Scan & Go.'

“We are excited to debut this new technology here in Chesapeake and offer customers another way to save time and money,” said Clayton Richards, Store Manager in Chesapeake. “With the speed and convenience of scan and go, customers are able to check prices as they shop and skip the checkout line helping them save time and stay on budget.”

Customers scan their items and pay all through the convenient app.

© 2018 WVEC-TV