Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson returning earlier to cover Hurricane Irma

13News Now Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson (Photo: 13News Now)

(WVEC) -- Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson will be returning to your screen next week!

Jeff has been gone for several weeks after having surgery on his tongue.

Since his surgery, Jeff has been working with a speech therapist.

He was scheduled to return back to work on Monday, September 11. However, due to the growing potential threat of Hurricane Irma, Jeff will now return next week to track the storm.

Jeff may have some on-air appearances, but for the most part he will be working in the background as he is limited on how much he can talk.

